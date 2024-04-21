Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $79,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

