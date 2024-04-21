Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,707 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

