Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $272.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.20 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

