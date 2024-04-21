Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.