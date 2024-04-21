Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JHMM stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

