Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,801,000 after acquiring an additional 448,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 289,605 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

