Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

