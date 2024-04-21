Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.