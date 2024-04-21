Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPF opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

