Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

