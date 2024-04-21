Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $376,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1,233.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

