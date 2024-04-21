Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $227.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

