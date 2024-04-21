Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.54.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $264.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

