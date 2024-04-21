Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.48

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.48 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.49). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.44), with a volume of 13,065 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

