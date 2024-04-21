WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 31,449 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFHY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 121,282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

