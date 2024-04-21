Xponance Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG opened at $189.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.33 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

