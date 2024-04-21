Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Textron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.