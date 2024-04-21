Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,421 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

