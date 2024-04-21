Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,986 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

