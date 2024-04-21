Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $193.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.