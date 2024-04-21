ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

ZoomerMedia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.36.

About ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.

