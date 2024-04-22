1,745 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $82,209,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

TTEK stock opened at $184.67 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

