18,750 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

