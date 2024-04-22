26,315 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.6 %

Lumentum stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum



Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

