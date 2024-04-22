3,717 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

