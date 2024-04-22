40,166 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

FELG opened at $27.84 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01.

