4,585 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avient by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Avient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Avient Stock Up 0.4 %
AVNT opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $43.97.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avient Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.10%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
