570 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $66.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

