7,266 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.88 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

