727 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $417.49 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

