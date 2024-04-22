abrdn plc Purchases 724,539 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,539 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $197,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $474.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

