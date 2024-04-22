Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $159.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

