Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.4592199 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

