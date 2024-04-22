Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AAR worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,323. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

