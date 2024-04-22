Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 13,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 14,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 178,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

