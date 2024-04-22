AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) versus Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Head-To-Head Survey

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $306.85 million 3.17 $62.11 million $3.23 15.75 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 1.64 $85.98 million $2.24 16.18

Analyst Recommendations

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMERISAFE and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.07%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 20.24% 17.19% 4.38% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84%

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

