Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

