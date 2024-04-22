Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

