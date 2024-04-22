Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$6.40

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baytex Energy

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.85. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -27.27%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.