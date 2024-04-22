Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $61.80

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

