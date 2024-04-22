Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$6.23

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 EPS for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In other news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
