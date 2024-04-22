Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $25.50

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRG opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.