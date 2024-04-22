Analyzing Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and Nomad Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -19.05 Nomad Foods $3.29 billion 0.92 $208.56 million $1.23 15.09

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Borealis Foods and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Nomad Foods 6.34% 10.41% 4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Borealis Foods and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Borealis Foods on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

