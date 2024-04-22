Analyzing PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Sana Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.32 million ($1.20) -1.77 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.47) -5.18

Analyst Recommendations

Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PharmaCyte Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sana Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.31%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -9.69% -5.86% Sana Biotechnology N/A -88.36% -47.89%

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company's product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam's proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

