Analyzing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.07% 16.78% 1.75% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Axfood AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $13.32 billion 0.26 $142.21 million $0.53 24.34 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.9%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and Axfood AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axfood AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Axfood AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; Apohem, an online retail pharmacy; Matöppe, a personal grocery store and the retailer-owned mini-mart; Snabbgriss, a restaurant; and Tempo, a mini-mart format of retailer-owned stores. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Axretail AB.

