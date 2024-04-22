Arizona State Retirement System Buys 258 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Transcat were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 59.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $953.99 million, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.11. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,073 shares of company stock worth $900,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRNS

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.