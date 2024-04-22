Arizona State Retirement System Has $214,000 Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

