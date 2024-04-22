Arizona State Retirement System Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $580,727.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,026,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,430,410. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

