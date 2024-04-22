Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 89bio were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 272,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,556,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB

Insider Activity

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.