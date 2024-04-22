Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RxSight by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 224,275 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,819.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,641 shares of company stock worth $6,268,022. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. Equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

